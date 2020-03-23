Left Menu
Macron against total lockdown in France, source says

President Emmanuel Macron told religious authorities on Monday he was against the idea of imposing a total lockdown in France to combat the coronavirus outbreak, a source close to one of the participants said.

Macron has ordered the French to stay at home other than to buy groceries, travel to work, exercise or for medical care. However, some medical professionals have called for stricter measures.

"There will be no total lockdown," a source close to France's Chief Rabbi Haim Korsia, who took part in the meeting at the Elysee palace, told Reuters. "(Macron) said (this) in essence, because that would cause more pain than healing."

