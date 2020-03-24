Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-UEFA formally postpones Champions League, Europa League finals

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 01:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 00:02 IST
Soccer-UEFA formally postpones Champions League, Europa League finals
UEFA logo Image Credit: ANI

This season's Champions League, Europa League and women's Champions League finals scheduled for May have been formally postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, European soccer's governing body UEFA said on Tuesday.

All three competitions are currently suspended along with almost every European domestic league because of the coronavirus while UEFA last week postponed the Euro 2020 tournament until next year. "No decision has been taken on rearranged dates," UEFA said in a statement. It also did not say whether it would be able to complete the competitions in the current format or would have to shorten them.

The Champions League was halted halfway through the return legs of the round of 16 with four ties still to be decided. The final was due to take place in Istanbul on May 30. Some media reports have suggested ties could be reduced to one leg instead of two from the quarter-finals with a "final four" tournament in Istanbul.

In the Europa League, two of the round of 16 first leg matches have still to be played and all of the second legs. The final was due to be held in Gdansk, Poland, on May 27. The women's Champions League final was scheduled for Vienna on May 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Loved Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to get you nostalgic

Theme for World TB Day 2020 is 'It's Time', says WHO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

France, China seek emergency G20 talks over coronavirus: French presidency

France and China agree on the need for emergency talks by leaders of the G20 major economies on coordinating an international response to the coronavirus crisis, the French presidency said Monday. French President Emmanuel Macron spoke by t...

U.S. banks hand out bonuses to staff as coronavirus crisis intensifies

Some U.S. banks on Monday offered employees one-time bonuses to help ease the financial burden of the coronavirus pandemic and as a reward for working through the crisis. Banks have largely been excluded from government-mandated shutdowns a...

Irish coronavirus death toll rises from four to six

Irelands health department on Monday reported two more deaths related to coronavirus, bringing the total number of fatalities in the country to six.An additional 219 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed, bringing the total to 1,125, the...

COVID-19 pandemic 'accelerating': WHO chief

The new coronavirus pandemic is clearly accelerating, the World Health Organization warned Monday, but said it was still possible to change the trajectory of the outbreak. The remarks came as the number of deaths soared past 15,000, with mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020