Algeria imposes curfew in capital

Algeria will impose a curfew to combat the coronavirus in the capital Algiers from 7 pm-7 am and a full lockdown in the town of Blida, centre of the worst outbreak in the country, with both measures starting on Tuesday and lasting for 10 days.

The measures, to be enforced by the army, were announced in a statement by the presidency on Monday and residents of Blida will be able to receive food and other staples by delivery, it said.

