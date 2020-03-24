Left Menu
Development News Edition

Egypt reports five more coronavirus deaths for a total of 19

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Cairo
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 02:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 01:53 IST
Egypt reports five more coronavirus deaths for a total of 19
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Egypt on Monday reported five new fatalities because of coronavirus, four Egyptians and an Indian, which brings the total of coronavirus-related deaths in the country to 19, the health ministry said.

A senior Egyptian military official died from coronavirus, state newspaper Al-Ahram said, a day after state media announced the death of another senior military official. Major General Shafie Abdel Halim Dawoud "died while fighting the coronavirus", state television said, without giving any details. State media announced on Sunday that Major General Khaled Shaltout had died for the same reason.

Egypt registered on Monday 39 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total of cases reported to 366, the health ministry said in a statement on Facebook.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Loved Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to get you nostalgic

Riverdale: Charles-Chic mystery and the future of Core Four

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Brazil farm town's coronavirus lockdown could affect Bunge, Cofco

A town in the heart of Brazils farm country has halted all non-essential services and ordered industrial sites, including agricultural processing facilities, to suspend operations in response to the coronavirus crisis. The municipal decree ...

UK PM Johnson orders Britons: you must stay at home

Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered Britons on Monday to stay at home to halt the spread of coronavirus, imposing curbs on everyday life without precedent in peacetime. All but essential shops must close immediately and people should no lo...

AfDB reveals its strategies against spreading coronavirus

Recently, the African Development Bank has declared health and safety measures to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus in countries where it has a presence, including its headquarters in Abidjan. The measures include telecommuting, vi...

Turkey will hire more medics, stop exporting face masks

Turkey will hire 32,000 more medical staff and stop exporting locally-made face masks so its own services can use them as the coronavirus spreads across the country, the health minister said on Monday. Fahrettin Koca announced Turkey had or...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020