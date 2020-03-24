Athletics-World Athletics says willing to move dates of 2021 world championships

World Athletics said on Monday it was willing to move the dates of the 2021 world championships in Eugene, Oregon, to accommodate postponing the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for a year.

"World Athletics has already been in discussion with the Oregon 21 Organising Committee regarding the possibility the Olympic Games may move to next year and they in turn have held discussions with their key stakeholders and have reassured us they will work with all of their partners and stakeholders to ensure that Oregon is able to host the World Athletics Championships on alternative dates should that prove necessary,” athletics' global governing body said in a statement.

The Oregon world championships are currently scheduled for Aug. 6-15, 2021.

