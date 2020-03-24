Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. prison union official urges halt to inmate transfers due to coronavirus spread

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 03:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 02:48 IST
U.S. prison union official urges halt to inmate transfers due to coronavirus spread

The federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) is still transferring some inmates from coronavirus hotspots such as New York City to prisons in other parts of the country, even as three prisoners tested positive for the COVID-19 respiratory illness over the weekend, a top union official said on Monday. American Federation of Government Employees Council of Prison Local 33 President Shane Fausey called on Attorney General William Barr to take "unprecedented" action to temporarily stop the movement of all prisoners between facilities until the virus can be contained.

"I am imploring the attorney general of the United States to stop all inmate movement, shelter in place at least for 14 to 21 days, following the guidance of the White House press briefings," he said in a phone interview. "We need to flatten this curve," he added, referring to the strategy of slowing the virus' spread to prevent hospitals and healthcare systems from being overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients.

A BOP spokesman said the bureau has "ample" medical and sanitation supplies and has taken protective measures, such as placing all new inmates into 14-day quarantines. "BOP may need to move inmates to better manage the detention bed space as well as assure that administrative facilities do not become overcrowded beyond available resources," the spokesman added.

The BOP, which operates 122 facilities, has taken some precautions similar to those in state and local jails and prisons by suspending social visits, though some states have taken more drastic measures. New Jersey, for instance, said on Monday it plans to release "low-risk" inmates serving county jail sentences U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed on Sunday he is mulling an executive order to let BOP release some "totally nonviolent prisoners," while criminal justice advocates are pushing Congress to let some elderly inmates free sooner.

The BOP's new policies do call for scaling back inmate movements, but exemptions exist for managing bed space and medical and court trips. Fausey flagged as particularly concerning cases where newly processed prisoners are sent from facilities in New York City to prisons in western Pennsylvania.

New York City is the current epicenter of the national epidemic with nearly 17,000 known cases. Over the weekend, one inmate at a BOP detention facility in the New York borough of Brooklyn tested positive for COVID-19.

Another two inmates at a prison complex in Oakdale, Louisiana are in isolation after becoming infected, and three BOP staffers have the illness, the BOP website says.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Loved Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to get you nostalgic

Riverdale: Charles-Chic mystery and the future of Core Four

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Brazil farm town's coronavirus lockdown could affect Bunge, Cofco

A town in the heart of Brazils farm country has halted all non-essential services and ordered industrial sites, including agricultural processing facilities, to suspend operations in response to the coronavirus crisis. The municipal decree ...

Ivory Coast, Senegal declare emergencies, impose curfews in coronavirus response

The presidents of Ivory Coast and Senegal, two of West Africas largest economies, declared states of emergency on Monday, imposing curfews and travel restrictions on their populations in response to accelerating coronavirus outbreaks. Coron...

UK PM Johnson orders Britons: you must stay at home

Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered Britons on Monday to stay at home to halt the spread of coronavirus, imposing curbs on everyday life without precedent in peacetime. All but essential shops must close immediately and people should no lo...

AfDB reveals its strategies against spreading coronavirus

Recently, the African Development Bank has declared health and safety measures to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus in countries where it has a presence, including its headquarters in Abidjan. The measures include telecommuting, vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020