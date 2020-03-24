Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boxing-Coronavirus could force many fighters out of the sport, says Hearn

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 04:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 04:51 IST
Boxing-Coronavirus could force many fighters out of the sport, says Hearn

The coronavirus pandemic could force many boxers to leave the sport for financial reasons, leading British promoter Eddie Hearn said on Monday. Hearn, whose Matchroom Boxing promotes world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, told the BBC that those fighters starting out in the sport or at the bottom of the ladder faced tough times.

"If this drags on to September, October, November, December, we'll have fighters that have not boxed this year," said Hearn. "The fighters at the top end are going to be fine but the fighters coming through, small hall fighters, ones starting their careers or those who do not have a sponsorship deal face big concerns.

"They will have to give up the sport of boxing and get a job and that's heartbreaking for someone trying to live their dreams." The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) said on Monday it had extended a ban on all events under its jurisdiction until the end of April.

The Tokyo Summer Olympics, which many amateurs use as a platform before turning professional, look likely to be postponed a year to 2021. "Look at the Olympics -- these people have grafted for four years to achieve their dream and fight in Tokyo," commented Hearn.

"There's no chance of these Olympics taking place so what are they going to do? Everything is going to be a complete reshuffle of every sport." Joshua, the WBA, WBO and IBF champion, is due to fight Bulgaria's IBF mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev in June but that fight could slip to July or later but everything is still up in the air.

Hearn, who has cancelled or rescheduled a number of other fights with no certainty of those happening, said boxing would survive but the same could not be said for all the promoters and businesses. "If you don't run a sustainable business, very quickly this is going to unfold on you like a ton of bricks," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Riverdale: Charles-Chic mystery and the future of Core Four

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Loved Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to get you nostalgic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Chile will delay bond issue to upgrade to fund coronavirus aid plan

The Chilean government said on Monday it would delay a bond issue planned for Wednesday to add additional financing needs for a recently announced emergency package to safeguard jobs amid the coronavirus outbreak.The finance ministry previo...

Deliveroo launches 'essentials' service in Britain to help isolators

Britains Deliveroo announced two services on Tuesday that could help people who are self-isolating due to the coronavirus - the first supplying essentials such as tinned goods, pasta and household items, and secondly, a tie-up with Marks S...

UK to raise contactless card payment limit to 45 pounds in April

Britain will raise the spending limit for contactless card payments to 45 pounds 52 from 30 pounds on April 1 to support consumers during the coronavirus outbreak, the UK Finance industry association said on Tuesday.This will give more peop...

U.S. military to send field hospitals to New York, Seattle

The U.S. military is preparing to deploy field hospitals to New York and Seattle, the Pentagon said on Monday, as its top civilian and military leaders acknowledged for the first time that the coronavirus pandemic could impact military read...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020