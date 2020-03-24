Olympics-U.S. calls for postponement of Tokyo Olympics

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee said on Monday the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo should be postponed, in the latest setback to the Games amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The news follows Canada's announcement on Sunday that it would not send it athletes to the July 24-Aug. 9 Games due to the coronavirus outbreak.

