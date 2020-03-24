Argentina offers spot payments to coronavirus-hit low-income workers

The Argentine government said on Monday it would make a one-time payment of 10,000 pesos ($158) in April to low-income or informal workers unable to pay their bills because of the nationwide shutdown ordered to halt the spread of the coronavirus. The Emergency Family Payment is intended for 3.6 million families, Economy Minister Martín Guzmán told a news conference. "What we are doing is making sure that everyone who lives in Argentina is protected in this crisis situation," Guzman said.

Argentina on Monday night confirmed its number of confirmed cases had risen by 36 to 301, with four deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.