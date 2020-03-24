Left Menu
date 2020-03-24

NZ announces mortgage holiday, business finance support to cushion virus impact

NZ announces mortgage holiday, business finance support to cushion virus impact

New Zealand said on Tuesday that retail banks will offer a six-month principal and interest payment holiday for mortgage holders and small business customers whose incomes have been affected by the economic disruption from COVID-19. The government and the banks will also implement a NZ$6.25 billion ($3.62 billion) business finance guarantee scheme for small and medium-sized businesses, to protect jobs and support the economy through this unprecedented time, Finance Minister Grant Robertson told a news conference.

The scheme will include a limit of NZ$500,000 per loan and will apply to firms with a turnover of between NZ$250,000 and NZ$80 million per annum. The government will carry 80% of the credit risk, with the other 20% to be carried by the banks, Robertson said.

He added that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has decided to reduce banks' core funding ratios to 50% from 75%, further helping banks make credit available. ($1 = 1.7262 New Zealand dollars)

