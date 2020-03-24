Left Menu
Macau announces new restrictions on HK, China visitors

Macau's leader Ho Iat Seng said on Tuesday that visitors from the Chinese mainland, neighbouring Hong Kong and Taiwan who have travelled overseas in the past 14 days will be banned from entering the world's biggest gambling hub.

Visitors from greater China account for more than 90% of overall tourists to Macau. Those who have not travelled abroad in the past two weeks will still be subject to 14 days of quarantine, Ho said. Macau has 25 confirmed coronavirus cases. The former Portuguese colony last week banned all foreign visitors and foreign non-resident workers from entering the territory but had exempted those from the mainland, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

