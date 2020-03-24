Taiwan's coronavirus cases top 200 for first time
Taiwan's government on Tuesday announced 20 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total to 215.
All new cases were imported, with the patients having travelled to countries including Britain, Ireland, Turkey and Indonesia, the government said in a statement.
