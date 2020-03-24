Left Menu
Philippine reports 90 new coronavirus infections, two deaths

  • Reuters
  • Manila
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 14:46 IST
  • Created: 24-03-2020 14:46 IST
The Philippine health ministry reported 90 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, the single largest daily increase of confirmed cases in the country, bringing the total to 552.

It also reported two new deaths, among 35 in the country so far, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told a regular news conference.

