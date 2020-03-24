65-year-old COVID-19 patient passes away in Mumbai
A 65-year-old coronavirus patient passed away at Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital on Monday.
A 65-year-old coronavirus patient passed away at Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital on Monday. The patient recently returned from the United Arab Emirates.
According to the data compiled by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of infection-related death toll in the country rose to nine on Tuesday, while the total number of active cases reached 482. The tally of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra reached 101 on Tuesday with three new cases in Pune and one in Satara, the state's health department said.
The Maharashtra government has announced a curfew in the backdrop of the rising cases of coronavirus in the state. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: Police arrest 3 students for murdering man over financial dispute
Coronavirus: Three in Maharashtra's Beed under observation
Five people affected with coronavirus in Pune: Maharashtra Health Dept
Coronavirus: 273 sample tested negative in Maharashtra
Madhya Pradesh-like operation won't succeed in Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut