Left Menu
Development News Edition

Curling-Curling champion sets aside sport to battle virus as night shift nurse

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 16:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 16:44 IST
Curling-Curling champion sets aside sport to battle virus as night shift nurse

A Scottish curling champion has put her sporting career on ice to battle the coronavirus as a full time nurse on the night shift, after the sport cancelled its world championship set for this month. Vicky Wright, 26, whose team won Scotland's curling championship last month, is a general surgical ward nurse who has pursued the sport full-time since last year, aiming to qualify for the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022.

The team travelled to Canada earlier this month for the women's World Championships, but went home after the event was cancelled. The team members were "absolutely gutted" Wright said in an interview with British Curling, "but we could see how everything was quickly changing and we knew there were other much bigger priorities than sporting events."

"Once I was home, I contacted my supervisor and said I was back and could be available to do whatever I could to help," Wright said. She is now working the night shift at Forth Valley Hospital near the city of Stirling. "Now it's time to make a difference in a different way and I will now play my part in a much bigger team," Wright said.

"When I went into work last week at the hospital, it really sank in. There was no world champs and the bigger picture was that helping out at home was more important just now." More than 377,300 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 16,520 have died, according to a Reuters tally. The United Kingdom has recorded more than 6,600 cases and 335 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo slashes aid, meets Taliban on surprise Afghan mission

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday slashed aid to Afghanistans government after a mission to Kabul failed to bridge a divide between feuding leaders as he moved forward with the Taliban on a deal to pull troops. Pompeo made the sur...

Rugby-European finals in Marseille postponed due to coronavirus

The European Professional Club Rugby EPCR on Tuesday postponed the semi-final and final of this seasons Champions Cup and Challenge Cup tournaments. Quarter-final fixtures of both tournaments from April 3-5 were already postponed last week....

U.S. Senate talks to resume, hopes high massive coronavirus bill will pass

The U.S. Senate could pass a 2 trillion coronavirus economic stimulus package as soon as Tuesday, negotiators said, insisting they had made significant progress despite failing so far to reach a bipartisan deal on the sweeping legislation.S...

British fintech Revolut launches banking app in U.S.

British fintech firm Revolut Ltd on Tuesday launched its banking app and debit cards for customers in the United States as it seeks to expand beyond its base in the UK and Europe. The rapidly growing app started in 2015, has added 10 millio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020