It'll take European solidarity to achieve a sustainable recovery - German minister

Germany Economy Minister Peter Altmaier, asked about the possibility of using the European Stability Mechanism to support the coronavirus-stricken European economy, said that European solidarity was crucial to achieving economic recovery.

Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, Altmaier said regarding the idea of euro bonds: "I can only recommend that we don't delve into these ideological shadow debates where everyone advocates their favourite solution from five or 10 years ago."

He added: "It is important to both talk and walk European solidarity, also because the European economies are very closely linked and a sustainable German recovery is only thinkable if the euro zone's economy also recovers."

