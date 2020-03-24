Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 more test positive for coronavirus in TN;Tally goes up to 15

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 17:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 17:00 IST
3 more test positive for coronavirus in TN;Tally goes up to 15

Three people tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, taking the total cases in the state to 15, as the government urged the public to support its fight against the deadly virus by staying at home. All the latest cases -- two women and a 74-year old man, had travelled to foreign countries, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr C Vijaya Baskar said.

More than 15,000 people, including 382 in Coimbatore, were under home quarantine across the state. "All 3 travelled abroad.74 Y M return from USA at #Stanley (hospital),52 Y F return from USA at #Stanley,25 Y F return from Swiss (Switzerland)at #KMC," the Minister said in a tweet.

All three patients were in isolation and stable, he said, adding, they were residents of different localities in the city. With the new patients, the total number of positive cases of the virus in the state has reached 15, including a 45 year-old man who was earlier discharged following treatment.

So far, 2,09,163 passengers have been screened with 15,298 under follow up, the minister said, apparently referring to home quarantine. As many as 743 samples have been sent for tests with results of 608 of them returning negative and 120 awaited.

Stressing on staying at home to stem the virus spread, the Minister called for people's cooperation. "#StayAtHomeSaveLives:Kindly cooperate in our fight against #corona. Stay at home to prevent the spread of disease. Pls share the awareness messages to friends and family. Lets take care of each other," he tweeted.

Earlier, he announced that a 350-bed isolation ward at a city government hospital will be ready by Wednesday. Further, the city-based Apollo Hospitals has informed the government about its preparedness to treat coronavirus patients at a 100-bed facility.

The Centre has also approved a COVID19 testing lab at Apollo, he added. A report from Coimbatore said 382 people with symptoms of fever and cold were under observation in their homes.

Health department officials were monitoring them at regular intervals, Collector K Rajamani said in a release. Similarly, the department was screening all foreigners arriving in the city and the district residents returning from abroad at the airport, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

No end to Kabul political stand off, despite USD 1bn US aid cut

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah showed no sign Tuesday of ending their bitter feud, even after it cost the impoverished nation 1 billion in US aid -- with yet more on the line. The massive cut was announced Mon...

Mylab PathoDetect: First 'Made in India' COVID-19 test kit gets ICMR nod

The Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR has approved PathoDetect, the COVID-19 test kit developed by Pune-based molecular diagnostics company Mylab Discovery Solutions.Designed as per CDCWHO recommended protocol, the Mylab PathoDetect C...

Norwegian unemployment doubles in just one week to 10.9% amid virus outbreak

Norwegian unemployment has risen five-fold this month as companies announced mass layoffs and shutdowns amid efforts to combat the coronavirus outbreak, the countrys labour agency said on Tuesday.Registered unemployment rose to a post-World...

Man booked for violating home quarantine norms

Hyderabad, Mar 24 PTI A 20-year-old man who returned from Australia around five days ago was booked here on Tuesday for violating the home quarantine norms prescribed by the Government and admitted to the state run Gandhi hospital here for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020