3 more test positive for coronavirus in TN;Tally goes up to 15

Three people tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, taking the total cases in the state to 15, as the government urged the public to support its fight against the deadly virus by staying at home. All the latest cases -- two women and a 74-year old man, had travelled to foreign countries, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr C Vijaya Baskar said.

More than 15,000 people, including 382 in Coimbatore, were under home quarantine across the state. "All 3 travelled abroad.74 Y M return from USA at #Stanley (hospital),52 Y F return from USA at #Stanley,25 Y F return from Swiss (Switzerland)at #KMC," the Minister said in a tweet.

All three patients were in isolation and stable, he said, adding, they were residents of different localities in the city. With the new patients, the total number of positive cases of the virus in the state has reached 15, including a 45 year-old man who was earlier discharged following treatment.

So far, 2,09,163 passengers have been screened with 15,298 under follow up, the minister said, apparently referring to home quarantine. As many as 743 samples have been sent for tests with results of 608 of them returning negative and 120 awaited.

Stressing on staying at home to stem the virus spread, the Minister called for people's cooperation. "#StayAtHomeSaveLives:Kindly cooperate in our fight against #corona. Stay at home to prevent the spread of disease. Pls share the awareness messages to friends and family. Lets take care of each other," he tweeted.

Earlier, he announced that a 350-bed isolation ward at a city government hospital will be ready by Wednesday. Further, the city-based Apollo Hospitals has informed the government about its preparedness to treat coronavirus patients at a 100-bed facility.

The Centre has also approved a COVID19 testing lab at Apollo, he added. A report from Coimbatore said 382 people with symptoms of fever and cold were under observation in their homes.

Health department officials were monitoring them at regular intervals, Collector K Rajamani said in a release. Similarly, the department was screening all foreigners arriving in the city and the district residents returning from abroad at the airport, he added.

