Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 2-GLOBAL ECONOMY-Surveys show coronavirus pandemic savaging global economy

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 17:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 17:04 IST
WRAPUP 2-GLOBAL ECONOMY-Surveys show coronavirus pandemic savaging global economy

Business activity collapsed from Australia and Japan to Western Europe at a record pace in March, as measures to contain the coronavirus hammer the world economy, with data for the United States later on Tuesday expected to be just as dire. "The coronavirus outbreak represents a major external shock to the macro outlook, akin to a large-scale natural disaster," analysts at BlackRock Investment Institute said in a note.

Activity in the 19 countries that use the euro has crumbled as nations lock down to curb the spread of the disease, shuttering shops, restaurants and offices. IHS Markit's flash composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the euro zone, seen as a good gauge of economic health, plummeted to a record low of 31.4 in March.

That was by far the biggest one-month fall since the survey began in mid-1998 and below all forecasts in a Reuters poll which gave a median prediction of 38.8. In France, services activity fell to a record low and manufacturing saw its steepest drop since the global financial crisis more than a decade ago.

"Taken together, these declines suggest GDP is collapsing at an annual rate approaching double digits," IHS Markit economist Eliot Kerr said. A PMI for the services sector in Germany, Europe's largest economy, showed a record contraction in activity, while sister surveys showed Britain's economy shrinking at a record pace.

IHS Markit said the March figures suggested the euro zone economy was shrinking at a quarterly rate of around 2%, and the escalation of measures to contain the virus could steepen the downturn. U.S. manufacturing and services PMI surveys are also expected to come in at multi-year lows.

After an initial outbreak in China brought the world's second-largest economy to a virtual halt last month, an ever-growing number of countries and territories have reported a spike in infections and deaths. Entire regions have been placed on lockdown and in some places soldiers are patrolling the streets to keep consumers and workers indoors, halting services and production and breaking global supply chains.

Mirroring the emptying of supermarket shelves around the world, indebted corporates have rushed into money markets to hoard dollars, with a global shortage of dollar funding threatening to cripple firms from airlines to retailers. PMI surveys from Japan showed the services sector shrinking at its fastest pace on record this month and factory activity contracting at its quickest in a decade.

This was consistent with a 4% contraction in 2020, Capital Economics senior economist Marcel Theliant said. The likely postponement of the Tokyo Olympics is expected to deal a heavy blow to the world's third-largest economy. INFINITE STIMULUS

With most asset markets tanking, global central banks have been rolling out extraordinary measures on an almost daily basis to stop the rot. In its latest drastic step, the U.S. Federal Reserve on Monday promised bottomless dollar funding and .

For the first time, the Fed will back purchases of corporate bonds, backstop direct loans to companies and "soon" will roll out a programme to get credit to small and medium-sized businesses. It will also expand its asset purchases by "as much as needed." The Fed last week slashed borrowing costs to zero and took other emergency steps to keep the commercial paper, U.S. Treasury debt and foreign dollar funding markets functional.

But some analysts say infinite monetary policy easing may not be enough and fiscal steps are crucial. The latest U.S. effort on that front remains stalled in the Senate as Democrats said it contained too little money for hospitals and not enough limits on funds for big business. Negotiators made great progress on the bipartisan $2-trillion stimulus measure on Monday, but without striking a final pact as they had hoped, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters.

Mnuchin will chair a conference of G7 finance ministers and central bankers early on Tuesday, according to a source familiar with the plans. Euro zone finance ministers will meanwhile discuss proposals by the European Commission to deploy the bloc's bailout fund, which has 410 billion euros of unused lending power.

With the International Monetary Fund predicting a global recession, the world's 20 largest economies agreed on Monday to develop an "action plan", but without specifics. "For the U.S. economy to be able to come out of the current crisis and the ongoing recession relatively unscathed, more radical policy interventions will be needed in the next few weeks," said Anna Stupnytska, global head of macro and investment strategy at Fidelity International.

Speculation is mounting data on Thursday will show U.S. jobless claims rose an eye-watering 1 million or more last week. Goldman Sachs warned the U.S. economy could contract by an annual rate of 24% in the second quarter, 2-1/2 times greater than the previous biggest contraction, after World War Two. (Additional reporting by Jonathan Cable in London and Michael Nienabar in Berlin Writing by Marius Zaharia and John Chalmers Editing by Catherine Evans)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

No end to Kabul political stand off, despite USD 1bn US aid cut

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah showed no sign Tuesday of ending their bitter feud, even after it cost the impoverished nation 1 billion in US aid -- with yet more on the line. The massive cut was announced Mon...

Mylab PathoDetect: First 'Made in India' COVID-19 test kit gets ICMR nod

The Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR has approved PathoDetect, the COVID-19 test kit developed by Pune-based molecular diagnostics company Mylab Discovery Solutions.Designed as per CDCWHO recommended protocol, the Mylab PathoDetect C...

Norwegian unemployment doubles in just one week to 10.9% amid virus outbreak

Norwegian unemployment has risen five-fold this month as companies announced mass layoffs and shutdowns amid efforts to combat the coronavirus outbreak, the countrys labour agency said on Tuesday.Registered unemployment rose to a post-World...

Man booked for violating home quarantine norms

Hyderabad, Mar 24 PTI A 20-year-old man who returned from Australia around five days ago was booked here on Tuesday for violating the home quarantine norms prescribed by the Government and admitted to the state run Gandhi hospital here for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020