Left Menu
Development News Edition

Food stalls to souvenir shops: India's coronavirus travel ban bites

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 17:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 17:16 IST
Food stalls to souvenir shops: India's coronavirus travel ban bites
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Anita Devi waited listlessly for her first customer of the day as the sunset on a normally bustling tourist shopping area in New Delhi, where a ban on foreign visitors has hit livelihoods.

As the country grinds to a halt to combat the coronavirus outbreak, vendors and owners of small businesses from food stalls and souvenir shops to beach shacks in Goa face the threat of an indefinite dry spell. A wave of travel restrictions has been imposed worldwide to contain the spread of the deadly virus, which has infected hundreds of thousands of people globally.

India has suspended most visas into the country until mid-April and has banned passengers from Europe, Turkey and the United Kingdom - including its own citizens. It has also shut down the Taj Mahal, along with dozens of other monuments, museums, and religious sites.

"It's been two weeks and I barely make 50 rupees a day. My children and I go to bed hungry on most nights," said Devi, 48, who made about 500 rupees ($7) a day before the curbs, selling embroidered cushion covers on a pavement at a market. "The coronavirus is going to kill me - directly or indirectly," the mother-of-two said about the virus that has infected nearly 500 people and claimed nine lives in the country of 1.3 billion.

'HEARTBREAK' India gets about 10 million foreign tourists a year, who generated $28.5 billion in 2018 - 5% up in 2017, according to government data.

The industry supports more than 40 million jobs - or about 8% of India's total workforce, according to India Brand Equity Foundation, a government body. India is not alone in the crisis. Up to 1 million jobs are being lost every day in the tourism sector as more and more countries lockdown, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council.

"It is heartbreaking that the livelihoods of millions of people ... are being decimated; from waiters to taxi drivers, guides to chefs and caterers, pilots to cleaners," Gloria Guevara, WTTC President, and CEO, said in a statement. "(It) is plunging millions of families into terrible hardship and debt, fearful of how to buy food and pay their bills."

The WTTC estimates about 30 million of the 50 million jobs that could be lost would be in Asia.

RELIEF MEASURES?

The hardship may not ease anytime soon as India announced late Sunday lockdowns in large parts of the country, including New Delhi. In coastal states such as Kerala - a tourism hub dubbed "God's own country" - whole communities like fishermen depend heavily on tourism, said Anish Kumar P.K., a state tourism adviser and CEO of The Travel Planners, a travel agency.

"The multiplier effect (in India) is very high compared to other Asian destinations," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation, urging the government to take quick action to help the industry's poor workers. The federal government has not yet put in place any relief measures for such people. On Tuesday it said it will soon announce a fiscal package to help the economy face the impact of the coronavirus.

Uttar Pradesh state - the most populous and one of India's poorest - became the first last week to pledge online payments for casual workers who lost their incomes to the coronavirus. In the Indian capital, home to more than 20 million, the chief minister said he was doubling pensions and providing 7.2 million people with essential commodities including food.

For people like Rajesh Herawat, who sells the popular Indian street snack gol gappa at the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi and has a family of four to feed, a daily allowance would make all the difference. "I'm uneducated. I have no means to work from home. I don't have any savings or alternative plans," said Herawat, 33, waving away flies as he waited for customers.

"Coronavirus has ruined my life." ($1 = 75.1480 Indian rupees)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon makes kids and family content available for free

As more and more people work from home due to the coronavirus quarantine, Amazon has made a number of its kids and family content available free to watch on Prime VideoShows such as Pete the Cat, Baahubali The Lost Legends, Just Add Magic M...

Railways decide to use manufacturing facilities for treatment of COVID-19 hit people

In the wake of pandemic COVID-19, Ministry of Railways, in consultation with Production Units Zonal Railway workshops, has decided to use the manufacturing facilities of its Production Units like Chittaranjan Loco Works, Chittaranjan, Inte...

No end to Kabul political stand off, despite USD 1bn US aid cut

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah showed no sign Tuesday of ending their bitter feud, even after it cost the impoverished nation 1 billion in US aid -- with yet more on the line. The massive cut was announced Mon...

Mylab PathoDetect: First 'Made in India' COVID-19 test kit gets ICMR nod

The Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR has approved PathoDetect, the COVID-19 test kit developed by Pune-based molecular diagnostics company Mylab Discovery Solutions.Designed as per CDCWHO recommended protocol, the Mylab PathoDetect C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020