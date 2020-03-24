Left Menu
UK's finance minister says practical issues with helping self-employed over coronavirus

  Reuters
  London
  24-03-2020
  • Created: 24-03-2020 17:23 IST
British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday he would make further announcements on measures to help self-employed people in the wake of the coronavirus crisis but that there are issues with the practicality and fairness of so doing.

"There are genuine practical and principle reasons why it is incredibly complicated to design an analogous scheme to the one that we have for employed workers," he said in parliament on Tuesday.

"We need to be confident that that can be done in a way that is deliverable and is fair," he said. "There are ... genuine questions about practicality, fairness and delivery of any such support scheme."

