Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thai leader to invoke emergency powers as virus infections climb

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Bangkok
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 18:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 17:25 IST
Thai leader to invoke emergency powers as virus infections climb
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Thailand's leader said on Tuesday he would invoke sweeping emergency powers in the face of surging coronavirus infections and is a sign of toughening official action a man was arrested over allegations of creating panic on social media. Thailand and neighboring Cambodia were among Southeast Asian countries accused by New York-based Human Rights Watch of using the pandemic to crack down on criticism. Both countries reject the accusations and say their measures are needed to keep order and combat disinformation.

Thailand has the region's second-highest number of virus cases after Malaysia, with a total of 827 after 106 new infections were reported on Tuesday. Four people have died. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha, who first seized power in a 2014 coup, said he would invoke powers to help suppress the virus that has swept the world since January, killing some 16,500 people and infecting more than 375,000.

The emergency decree is due to take effect on Thursday and Prayuth said details of the specific powers to be used would be set out later. Among the powers in the decree is that "to censor or shut down media if deemed necessary." Prayuth ruled by decree until an election early last year which opponents say was engineered to keep him in office, an allegation he denies

Other regional leaders have also taken on additional powers and ordered emergency security measures. The Philippines Congress granted President Rodrigo Duterte extra powers overnight as infections also soared there and across the region - rising more than 20-fold across Southeast Asia to more than 4,500.

'POST CREATED PANIC' With growing concern in Thailand over the spread of the virus, the government said a man had been arrested after posting false statements about a lack of coronavirus screening at Bangkok's main international airport.

"The post created panic for the public and eroded their confidence in Suvarnabhumi Airport," the ministry of digital affairs said. Artist Danai Ussama, 42, posted that he had gone through no health screenings and been given no instructions by officials when he arrived on a flight from Barcelona. He was charged under the Computer Crime Act, punishable by up to five years in prison.

The Thai Lawyers for Human Rights said Ussama was granted bail later on Tuesday and would appear in court on May 12. U.S.-based Human Rights Watch accused Southeast Asian countries of using the virus as an excuse to crack down on dissent, saying that 17 people had been arrested in Cambodia over social media posts.

"What these government ministers forget is in the era of COVID-19, they need the cooperation of the people to share information and act responsibly, and slamming people into prison will achieve the exact opposite," said the group's deputy Asia director, Phil Robertson.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Germany: We'll take measures to revive economy as soon as businesses reopen

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said in a letter to lawmakers from his Social Democrat SPD party that the government would take steps to support Europes largest economy as soon businesses opened again. As soon as pubs, cinemas and shops...

US STOCKS-Wall Street set to bounce from three-year lows

Wall Street was set to bounce from three-year lows on Tuesday, as signs of Washington nearing a deal on a 2 trillion economic rescue package gave a shot of optimism to markets reeling under the biggest selloff since the global financial cri...

Amazon makes kids and family content available for free

As more and more people work from home due to the coronavirus quarantine, Amazon has made a number of its kids and family content available free to watch on Prime VideoShows such as Pete the Cat, Baahubali The Lost Legends, Just Add Magic M...

Railways decide to use manufacturing facilities for treatment of COVID-19 hit people

In the wake of pandemic COVID-19, Ministry of Railways, in consultation with Production Units Zonal Railway workshops, has decided to use the manufacturing facilities of its Production Units like Chittaranjan Loco Works, Chittaranjan, Inte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020