Japan will hold Olympics by summer 2021 at latest, PM Abe says
Japan will hold the Summer Olympics Games by the summer of 2021 at the latest, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday.
He made the comment in a briefing with reporters following a call with International Olympic Committee (IOC) head Thomas Bach.
