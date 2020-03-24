Tokyo's Koike: Next year's Olympics will still be Tokyo 2020

The name of the delayed Olympics will still be Tokyo 2020, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Tuesday, adding that the Games would be held by Summer 2021.

Koike mader the comment to reporters after she and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe spoke to the head of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach.

