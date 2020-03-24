Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tokyo's Koike: Next year's Olympics will still be Tokyo 2020

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 18:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 18:05 IST
Tokyo's Koike: Next year's Olympics will still be Tokyo 2020
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The name of the delayed Olympics will still be Tokyo 2020, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Tuesday, adding that the Games would be held by Summer 2021.

Koike mader the comment to reporters after she and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe spoke to the head of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa braces for lockdown as coronavirus cases spike to 554

South African businesses braced for a nationwide lockdown and panic buyers stockpiled food and other essentials on Tuesday as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases jumped to 554 from 402 a day earlier.President Cyril Ramaphosa announced...

Tokyo Olympics postponed: IOC

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been postponed to no later than the summer of 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe, the International Olympic Committee IOC announced TuesdayThe Games were scheduled for July 24-August 9, ...

Coronavirus: Mizoram constitutes committee for setting up

In wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Mizoram government has constituted a committee to find out the possibility for setting up a virology laboratory to test samples of suspected coronavirus patients, a health department official said on...

Comcast sees hit from COVID-19; delays film distribution, closes theme parks

Comcast Corp said on Tuesday the coronavirus pandemic would materially impact its results and operations over the near to medium term.The media and communications company said it had closed its theme parks and delayed distribution of films ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020