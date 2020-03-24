Norwegian unemployment doubles in just one week to 10.9% amid virus outbreak

Norwegian unemployment has risen five-fold this month as companies announced mass layoffs and shutdowns amid efforts to combat the coronavirus outbreak, the country's labour agency said on Tuesday.

Registered unemployment rose to a post-World War Two high of 10.9%, up from 5.3% a week ago and just 2.3% at the end of February, data from Norway's Labour and Welfare Agency (NAV) showed.

