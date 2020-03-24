Left Menu
Development News Edition

Visiting hours at hospitals limited to one hour in KZN

In addition to the revised hours, the number of visitors allowed for each patient has been reduced to two.

Visiting hours at hospitals limited to one hour in KZN
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala also welcomed the news of the speedy recovery of the two patients, saying this signaled hope amid the despair and gloom sparked by the spread of COVID-19 in the country. Image Credit: ANI

As the country deals with the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu has amended hospital visiting hours across the province.

Simelane-Zulu announced that as of Monday 23 March 2020, visiting hours at all health hospitals have been limited to one hour from 1-2 pm.

In addition to the revised hours, the number of visitors allowed for each patient has been reduced to two.

In addition, no international visitors will be allowed access to the facilities.

"With the immune system of some in-hospital patients already compromised due to their ailments, the department has a responsibility to maintain infection prevention, and control standards and minimize their exposure to people who could be carrying the virus unknowingly. Members of the public are urged to co-operate," Simelane-Zulu said.

Meanwhile, Simelane-Zulu has expressed satisfaction at the news that two of the first patients exposed to the Coronavirus in South Africa have been given the all-clear.

The pair are already home.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala also welcomed the news of the speedy recovery of the two patients, saying this signaled hope amid the despair and gloom sparked by the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

"This development inspires hope in line with KZN's Coronavirus battle mantra "Siyayinqoba [we will conquer] the Coronavirus pandemic.

This is very important as it dispels fear among our people and confirms that Coronavirus is curable, through early medical intervention and through people heeding precautions laid out by the government," Zikalala said.

Meanwhile, the MEC alluded to the capability and professionalism in the public healthcare system to deal with major outbreaks such as the Coronavirus.

"This is a serious test of our readiness to roll-out the National Health Insurance [NHI]," Simelane-Zulu said.

Provincial Command Team

KwaZulu-Natal has established a Provincial Command Team (PCT), which is tasked with providing a comprehensive response to the Coronavirus pandemic in the province.

The PCT is the highest-level intervention structure coordinated by the Premier and comprises of MECs, Heads of Departments, and key stakeholders, including Correctional Services and the South African Police Services.

Zikalala has announced an intensive ground mobilization programme, which entails all MECs visiting various districts to lead education and awareness programs.

The MECs will conduct on-the-ground assessments of readiness and the availability of required infrastructure in all districts, in a bid to combat the spread of the virus.

The plan also includes an assessment of readiness and capacity in every district of the province to respond to and to accommodate the prospects of dealing with increasing levels of infection.

"The KZN government is going all out to mitigate further infections. The intensification of the public education, awareness and education campaign will go a long way towards fighting the stigma and ensuring that people are fully informed about how to protect themselves against the spread of the virus," Zikalala said.

The mobilization programme will kick off on Wednesday, 25 March 2020.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-FINA to reconsider world championship dates after Tokyo Games moved to 2021

The 2021 World Aquatics Championships that were due to be held in July-August 2021 in Fukuoka, Japan could be rescheduled after the Tokyo 2020 Olympics were postponed to 2021, swimmings world governing body FINA said on Tuesday. The Tokyo O...

U.S. awards $100 mln to health centers to boost coronavirus response

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services HHS said on Tuesday it had awarded 100 million to 1,381 health centers across the nation to bolster their response to the coronavirus pandemic.The health centers may use the funds to meet scr...

PM Modi hails selfless work done by medical fraternity in dealing with COVID-19

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today interacted with the medical fraternity including doctors, nurses and lab technicians from all over the country via video conference.Prime Minister hailed the selfless work done by the medical professi...

Norway's unemployment rate soars to above 10% due to coronavirus, highest since 1930s

Norways unemployment rate soared five-fold this month to above 10, its highest level since the 1930s, as companies announced mass layoffs and shutdowns amid efforts to combat the coronavirus outbreak, data showed on Tuesday.Tens of thousand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020