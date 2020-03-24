Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain in virtual lockdown, but critics say message is confused

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 20:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 20:04 IST
Britain in virtual lockdown, but critics say message is confused

Britain went into virtual lockdown on Tuesday to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus, but London underground trains were crammed and streets were far from deserted amid confusion over the government's advice to workers.

In a TV message on Monday evening watched by more than 27 million people, Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered people to stay at home, banned social gatherings and said nearly all shops must close. The unprecedented peacetime restrictions, which will last at least three weeks, are intended to stop the state-run National Health Service (NHS) being overwhelmed after the number of deaths from the coronavirus in Britain rose to 335.

However, critics said the government was sowing confusion by not immediately offering financial support to the self-employed or explaining clearly who should still go to work. "I hope that people will follow this advice. If for any reason they don't, penalties are there," Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove told BBC TV. "People must stay at home to protect themselves, to protect the NHS and to save lives."

Despite the message for people to stay at home, some roads, while far quieter than usual, were still busy and utility workmen and others were still mingling close together. Social media images showed the capital's underground trains were packed with passengers closer than the 2-metre (6-foot) recommended distance apart and the government said "appropriate" construction work should continue

"The government needs to urgently provide clearer guidance on who should be working and who shouldn't," said Rebecca Long-Bailey, the opposition Labour Party's business spokeswoman. "No one should be asked to work if they are not providing an essential function in this crisis." Under the curbs on movement, people should leave their homes only for very limited reasons such as going to supermarkets for vital supplies or for exercise once a day.

Earlier advice for Britons to avoid gatherings was widely ignored, with people flocking to parks and beauty spots. Police will now break up gatherings of more than two people, and social events such as weddings - but not funerals - will be stopped. STRONGER MEASURES

Gove said stronger measures than 30-pound ($35) fines for people who flouted the new restrictions could be introduced. But even he contradicted himself on whether children of separated parents could move from one household to the other, initially saying it should stop, but then saying it was allowed.

A snap YouGov poll found that 93 percent of Britons supported the measures but were split on whether fines would be a sufficient deterrent. The survey found 66 percent thought the rules would be very easy or fairly easy to follow. Supermarkets, where shelves have been stripped bare by panic-buying in recent days, said they had begun limiting the number of shoppers in stores at any one time, erecting barriers outside, and installing screens at checkouts to protect staff.

Last week, the government announced billions of pounds of help for businesses and said it would help to pay the wages of employees, giving grants to cover 80% of a worker's salary if they were kept on as staff. But critics said it did not provide support for the self-employed, who total about 5 million in Britain compared to roughly 28 million employees, meaning they either had to keep working or risk losing all income.

"Without removing the agonising choice between health and hardship, then the positive measures announced by the chancellor last week will be overshadowed and public health efforts will be severely compromised," said Len McCluskey, general secretary of one of Britain's largest unions, Unite. Finance minister Rishi Sunak told parliament the government was working on measures to help self-employed people, but said these had to be practical and fair.

Meanwhile, a survey showed Britain's economy was now shrinking at a record pace, faster than during the 2008-09 financial crisis, as businesses across the services sector close down. (Additional reporting by Sarah Young, Paul Sandle, James Davey and David Milliken; Writing by Michael Holden and Giles Elgood, Editing by Timothy Heritage and Stephen Addison)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Boone: Stanton healed, 'ready to go'

When preparations for the MLB season resume, New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton will be a full participant. Manager Aaron Boone told the YES Network on Monday that Stantons Grade 1 right calf strain has made significant improveme...

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

A person from Chinas Yunnan Province, who tested positive for hantavirus, died on a chartered bus on Monday, according to a report by the Global Times. The report also added that 32 other passengers of the bus were also tested.The news, whi...

Amazon to stop non-essential sales in India

Amazon.com Incs India unit on Tuesday said it will halt orders for non-essential products in India to prioritise customers critical needs at a time when much of the country is under lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.The decision...

Togo's Adebayor stuck in quarantine in Benin: club

Former Manchester City, Real Madrid and Togo international forward Emmanuel Adebayor is stuck in quarantine in Benin over the coronavirus pandemic, his Paraguayan club Olimpia said on social media. The 36-year-old took the decision to retur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020