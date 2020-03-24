UK tells airlines to try raising own capital before state will help-source

Britain has told airlines that state investment to help them survive the coronavirus crisis will only be considered once they have looked at the possibility of raising capital from existing investors, a person familiar with the situation said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sunak told parliament he expected to make an announcement on support for airlines soon. (Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Estelle Shirbon)

