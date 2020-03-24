Bosnia to halt passenger air traffic due to coronavirus

Bosnia will halt all passenger air traffic from March 30 in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the Balkan country's Prime Minister Zoran Tegeltija said on Tuesday. "Only freight planes carrying medical aid for the country will be allowed to land," he told reporters.

Bosnia, which has registered 150 cases of coronavirus and two deaths, has declared a state of emergency over the outbreak.

