Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump to use Defense Production Act for coronavirus test kits

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 21:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 21:41 IST
Trump to use Defense Production Act for coronavirus test kits
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Trump administration plans to use the Defense Production Act on Tuesday to procure 60,000 coronavirus test kits, amid severe shortages of kits, masks, ventilators and other crucial equipment for healthcare workers, a federal official said.

Peter Gaynor, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, told CNN the administration had decided to use the Defense Production Act because "there are some test kits we need to get our hands on." It would be the first time the act is being used for the coronavirus crisis. President Donald Trump invoked the act last week but said he would hold off on using it until it was necessary, prompting criticism from Democrats including House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The law, which dates to the Korean War of the 1950s, grants the president broad authority to "expedite and expand the supply of resources from the U.S. industrial base to support military, energy, space and homeland security programs," according to the FEMA website. "We're actually going to use the DPA for the first time today. There are some test kits we need to get our hands on. And the second thing we're going to do is insert some language into these mask contract we have - 500 million masks - DPA language will be in that today," Gaynor said on CNN.

"So, again, we want to be thoughtful about not upsetting the balance, making sure that we can get it onto the market and the federal government not consume it all. So, we're going to use it. We're going to use it when we need it and we're going to use it today." The White House did not immediately comment. Trump said in a Twitter post earlier on Tuesday he has not needed to rely on the act to get supplies. "The Defense Production Act is in full force, but haven't had to use it because no one has said NO! Millions of masks coming as back up to States," Trump said.

Cuomo has been urging the Trump administration to use the act to tell manufacturers they must produce desperately needed supplies to fight coronavirus. "Only the federal government has that power and not to exercise that power is inexplicable to me," Cuomo said at a briefing on Tuesday. "I do not for the life of me understand the reluctance to use the federal Defense Production Act."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli defence ministry launches COVID-19 voice-test study

An analysis of coronavirus patients voices could yield a vocal fingerprint to help detect COVID-19 symptoms in others and prioritise testing and treatment, the Israeli Defence Ministry said on Tuesday. Starting this week, an Israeli startup...

Sweden raises $2 bln in two-year bond sale -debt office

Sweden raised 2 billion at 0.753 in a two-year bond sale, the National Debt Office said on Tuesday. The debt office said the sale was part of its funding plan and proceeds would be used to refinance loans to Swedens central bank.Managing to...

Olympics-Games postponement a "bummer", says pole vaulter Duplantis

Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis described the postponement of the Tokyo Games as a bummer, having set his sights on gold after breaking the world record twice this year.The 20-year-old Duplantis, who is currently staying at the home o...

Spain coronavirus cases reach 40,000, tally reaches 514

Madrid Spain, Mar 24 SputnikANI Spains number of COVID-19 cases has increased by 6,600 over the past 24 hours and now nears 40,000, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. The Spanish Health Ministry has updated the case count to 39,673, addin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020