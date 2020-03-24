Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus feared delivering double blow to modern slaves in Britain

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 23:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 23:31 IST
Coronavirus feared delivering double blow to modern slaves in Britain

By Kieran Guilbert LONDON, March 24 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The coronavirus pandemic could prove a double blow for modern slaves in Britain as those showing symptoms are unlikely to stop working or seek help, while other victims may be driven further into debt bondage, academics and activists warned on Tuesday.

Most victims who fall ill are unlikely to seek healthcare for fear of being exposed to the authorities and detained, arrested or deported, or because they are forced to keep working in order to survive and pay off debts, several charities said. Britain is home to at least 136,000 slaves, according to the Global Slavery Index by the Walk Free Foundation. Victims come from nations such as Albania, Vietnam, China, Nigeria and India, and work in sectors from construction to catering and cleaning.

"The hostile environment (for migrants) may make them feel that not reaching out for medical help would be less risky than staying in an exploitative situation," Rebecca Chambers, a spokeswoman for Anti-Slavery International, said in a blog post. "Not accessing healthcare when they need to do so would be detrimental to their health and may end tragically for them and others," she added. "So while modern slavery is a problem often unseen, coronavirus makes it a direct problem for all of us."

Rescued slaves in Britain are often detained at immigration centres rather than given support, with some convicted of crimes linked to their exploitation or deported, campaigners have said. Britain has deported dozens of victims to slavery hotspots in recent years despite fears that they could be re-trafficked, the Thomson Reuters Foundation revealed last August.

"We have heard from survivors in the past who have carried on working with injuries or illnesses," said Tamara Barnett, head of the Human Trafficking Foundation. "The government needs to make clear that no-one who comes forward will be detained." Britain's Home Office (interior ministry) was not immediately available to comment.

"DIRE CIRCUMSTANCES" As Britain's economy shrinks at a record pace and firms shut in the face of the coronavirus, many victims of forced labour could fall further into debt as jobs dry up and they are unable to pay off what they owe, said Andrew Crane of Bath University.

"Exploiters will still be able to charge workers exorbitant fees for accommodation and food, but will likely be paying them less and offering them even less work in order to pay off debts," said Crane, a professor of business at the university. "Workers could quickly find themselves in ever more dire circumstances and be forced into greater risk and more serious forms of illegality," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

For example, victims of trafficking trapped in the sex trade could take more risks with unscrupulous clients as general demand for prostitution drops amid coronavirus, Barnett said. Several anti-slavery groups said they were concerned that many victims would be isolated as community schemes such as women's groups ceased, while others could be left homeless and vulnerable after their brief government-mandated support ended.

Despite being hailed as a global leader in the anti-slavery drive, Britain's landmark 2015 law has faced widespread criticism that it is not being used fully to jail traffickers, drive companies to tackle forced labour, or help enough victims.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Cameroon saxophone player Manu Dibango dies from coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain seeks NATO help as virus death toll touches 2,700

Spains armed forces on Tuesday asked NATO for humanitarian assistance to fight the novel coronavirus as the national death toll touched 2,700 and infections soared towards 40,000. With the pandemic spreading across the world, Spain has been...

Ex-player Collins tests positive for coronavirus

Former player Jason Collins revealed Tuesday that he recently tested positive for the coronavirus. Collins, who was the first openly gay player on a team sport, said on Twitter he believes he caught it on March 4 when the Brooklyn Nets host...

Air Canada to furlough up to 600 pilots as coronavirus slashes flights -union letter

Air Canada has reached an agreement that would allow the airline to furlough up to 600 pilots because of plummeting traffic due to the coronavirus, according to a letter from the union reviewed by Reuters on Tuesday. The countrys largest ca...

6.5 crore Kannadigas are with PM, says Karnataka CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modis clarion call to the nation on Tuesday to remain indoors is intended to protect the lives of hundreds of people and their families from the agony of the damage caused by coronavirus, Karnataka Chief Minister B S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020