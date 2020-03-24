Left Menu
Development News Edition

In lockdown Britain, supermarkets limit customers to enforce social distancing

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 23:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 23:47 IST
In lockdown Britain, supermarkets limit customers to enforce social distancing

With Britain in lockdown, supermarkets have started to limit the number of customers in stores at any one time to enforce social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday ordered Britons to stay at home to halt the spread of the virus, imposing curbs on everyday life without precedent in peacetime. But people are still allowed to leave their homes to shop for basic necessities.

Waitrose was the first chain to say on Tuesday its supermarkets and convenience shops would begin to limit customer numbers. It said limits would be specific to each branch based on the number of tills. "Shop managers will use their judgment on customer numbers and when the shop is at capacity to manage social distancing will operate a one in, one out policy," Waitrose said.

Waitrose, part of the John Lewis Partnership, is also using "marshals" to help manage queues outside shops and if necessary remind customers to respect the government's social distancing rule requiring people to keep at least two metres apart from each other. Outside Waitrose stores there will be signage and a coned area instructing customers where to queue.

Asda, Britain's No. 3 supermarket group, said it was also limiting the number of customers in its stores, when necessary. Sainsbury's, the No. 4 player, and Morrisons are doing similar.

"We have signs about social distancing in the store and on those signs it does say we might from time to time limit the number of people that actually come in," said a Morrisons spokesman. Market leader Tesco had no immediate comment on its plans.

On Monday, Morrisons installed large perspex screens at all checkouts in all of its stores to shield customers and checkout staff from each other, while discounter Aldi has started to install them. Waitrose, Asda and discounter Lidl also plan to install clear screens and Waitrose has ordered special protective visors for its staff.

All supermarkets are asking customers to pay with card rather than cash at tills as a way to help contain the spread of the virus, which has killed 422 people in Britain and infected 8,077. Britain is raising the spending limit for contactless card payments to 45 pounds ($52) from 30 pounds on April 1 to reduce the need for physical contact with devices, the UK Finance industry association said.

The pandemic has resulted in an unprecedented increase in demand for food and household products, forcing supermarket staff to work round the clock to keep shelves stocked. Aldi said on Tuesday it was paying its store and distribution staff a 10% bonus on hours worked, effective from March 9, mirroring a similar announcement from Tesco on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Cameroon saxophone player Manu Dibango dies from coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey's coronavirus death toll up seven to 44, with 343 new cases -minister

Turkeys death toll from the coronavirus increased by seven to 44 on Tuesday as the number of confirmed cases rose by 343 to 1,872, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.He said on Twitter that 3,952 tests had been conducted in the last 24 hou...

Italy's virus toll shoots back up, but medics see hope

Italys daily COVID-19 death toll shot back up Tuesday, but more evidence emerged that the coronavirus infection rate is slowing thanks to a painful national lockdown. Health officials across the ravaged Mediterranean country are poring over...

Spain seeks NATO help as virus death toll touches 2,700

Spains armed forces on Tuesday asked NATO for humanitarian assistance to fight the novel coronavirus as the national death toll touched 2,700 and infections soared towards 40,000. With the pandemic spreading across the world, Spain has been...

Ex-player Collins tests positive for coronavirus

Former player Jason Collins revealed Tuesday that he recently tested positive for the coronavirus. Collins, who was the first openly gay player on a team sport, said on Twitter he believes he caught it on March 4 when the Brooklyn Nets host...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020