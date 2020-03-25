Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada's Trudeau wants parliament to approve more spending powers amid outbreak

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ottawa
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 02:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 02:32 IST
Canada's Trudeau wants parliament to approve more spending powers amid outbreak
Representative Image Image Credit: :: Twitter (@JustinTrudeau)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday he wanted the flexibility to enact future spending measures as legislators met to approve a C$27 billion ($18.6 billion) emergency cash injection to soften the financial blow of the coronavirus outbreak. To maintain social distancing, only about three dozen of the 338 members of the House of Commons convened to debate the legislation just hours before Ontario, the most populous of Canada's 10 provinces, shut all non-essential businesses.

The number of people in Canada diagnosed with the novel coronavirus jumped to about 2,590 from just over 2,000 on Sunday, and the death toll hit 27, three more than the day before. Discussion on the aid package was quickly suspended after the official opposition Conservative Party threatened to block the legislation, saying the Liberal government wanted to give itself the power to spend without parliamentary approval until the end of 2021.

"The government should not attempt to eliminate parliamentary oversight during a crisis," Conservative leader Andrew Scheer said on Tuesday. Trudeau's minority government requires opposition support to pass legislation. The crisis "requires extreme flexibility and rapidity of response by governments," Trudeau told reporters outside his home, where he has been in quarantine since his wife tested positive for the disease almost two weeks ago.

"We've been in close discussion with the opposition parties to find a way to both get that flexibility to be able to get measures out the door, and keep in place our democratic institutions and the values that are important to us all," Trudeau said. He gave no further details. The package of measures will only become law once the Senate, or unelected upper chamber, has approved it.

As lawmakers wrangled behind closed doors, more Canadians lost their jobs. Air Canada said it would furlough up to 600 pilots, while privately held WestJet Airlines said 6,900 employees would leave the company. Trudeau, upset by pictures of people flocking to beaches and parks despite repeated requests that they stay home, repeated that Ottawa could impose restrictions on movement if necessary.

Parks Canada said it was banning all motor vehicles from national parks to "significantly reduce visitation." Trudeau last week pledged C$27 billion in direct support to families and businesses and said he was ready to do more. The government will provide C$55 billion ($38 billion) in additional aid through tax deferrals.

($1=1.4491 Canadian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

New York now epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak, governor spars with Trump

New York state suffered another quick and brutal rise in the number of coronavirus cases on Tuesday as officials raced to make more hospital beds available and the World Health Organization said the United States could become the next epice...

UN Council meets by videoconference -- with a few hiccups

The UN Security Council met for the first time in its history via videoconference on Tuesday due to the coronavirus crisis -- but diplomats said the meeting was not without technical difficulties. The meeting -- informal talks on the situat...

Airlines beg for rescue as coronavirus hit soars to $250 billion

Global airlines urged governments on Tuesday to speed up bailouts to rescue the air transport industry as they doubled their estimate of 2020 revenue losses from the coronavirus crisis to more than 250 billion.We clearly need massive action...

Facebook says coronavirus hits advertising sales

Facebook Inc said on Tuesday the coronavirus outbreak was undercutting sales of the advertising that accounts for nearly all of its revenue, even as more users spend time on the social network during virus-related lockdowns.We dont monetize...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020