Trump, Pence held call with investors on economy

U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence held a conference call on Tuesday with Wall Street investors to discuss the U.S. economy, the Federal Reserve and other issues, an administration official said.

The list of senior executives included, but was not limited to, Dan Loeb of Third Point, Stephen Schwarzman of Blackstone Group, Robert Smith of Vista Equity, Jeff Sprecher of ICE/NYSE, Paul Tudor Jones of JUST Capital and Citadel Chief Executive Ken Griffin. Pence led the call, according to a source familiar with the matter, adding that Vista's Smith told Trump and Pence that small businesses did not have enough liquidity to survive the crisis without help and that they needed more government support.

Trump and Pence have met with a wide range of business executives in recent weeks as the administration looks for ways to slow the spread of the coronavirus and halt the rapid economic downturn.

