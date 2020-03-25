Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia warns of impending health system crisis amid surge in coronavirus cases

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 05:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 05:49 IST
Australia warns of impending health system crisis amid surge in coronavirus cases

Australia is grappling with an accelerating number of coronavirus infections that political leaders warned on Wednesday could start overwhelming intensive care units, as case numbers across the country surged past 2,250. Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said on Wednesday that if the same long queues appearing outside offices of the main welfare agency, Centrelink, started occurring at hospitals, there would be fatal consequences.

"If this gets away from us, our health system will be overrun and people won't just be queuing for Centrelink payments, they'll be queuing for heart, lung machines and ventilators and intensive care beds and we know what that means - you cannot queue for intensive care," Andrews said in Melbourne. Australian leaders have become increasingly frustrated with apparent breaches of social distancing measures that saw thousands flock to beaches and pubs in recent days before new restrictions were implemented.

Andrews said a 500-strong squad of Victorian police were checking on thousands of people who have returned from overseas to make sure they are obeying isolation orders. New curbs announced late on Tuesday on non-essential businesses are pushing the country closer to the stricter lockdown measures imposed in parts of Europe.

The latest restrictions limit the number of people attending a wedding to five - the couple, the celebrant and two witnesses - while funerals will be limited to 10 guests. Around half of the more than 2,250 COVID-19 cases recorded in Australia are in the state of New South Wales, the country's most populous, which includes the overnight addition of two young children, with a two-month old boy and a seven-year old girl testing positive.

Case numbers in the state rose by more than 200 overnight, authorities said. There have been eight deaths linked to the virus across the country, mostly in New South Wales.

One passenger from the Ruby Princess, a cruise ship that docked in Sydney last week, is among the casualties. The Carnival Corp's vessel has proven to be the biggest single source of infections in Australia, with more than 130 passengers and crew subsequently testing positive to the virus. The national cabinet, dubbed the 'war cabinet', will meet again on Wednesday to consider responses to the pandemic in its third meeting this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Bolsonaro urges Brazilians back to work, dismisses coronavirus 'hysteria'

As Brazils largest city went into lockdown, President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday took aim at the hysteria over the coronavirus and urged that life must continue and jobs be preserved. In an address to the nation, Bolsonaro urged mayors and s...

New Zealand PM Ardern declares national emergency to tackle COVID-19

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern declared a state of national emergency as the country prepares to go into a complete lockdown at midnight to combat the coronavirus outbreak.Its a state of emergency to preserve our way of life, Ard...

COVID-19: 402 cases registered for lockdown violations in Kerala

On the first day of lockdown in Kerala on Tuesday, the police have registered 402 cases across the state for violating guidelines. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that people should take the lockdown seriously and strictly adhere to go...

Essential commodities shops to remain open from 7 am to 10 am in Uttarakhand

All shops related to essential commodities will open from 7 am till 10 am in the state, Uttarakhand Chief Ministers Office. There will be no movement on the roads after 10 am.Uttarakhand Chief Secretary has directed all District Magistrates...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020