Taiwan reports 19 new coronavirus cases, total now 235
Taiwan's government announced 19 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, all imported, bringing the total number of infected people on the island to 235.
Taiwan also reported one extra case late on Tuesday, in addition to the 20 new cases it announced earlier that same day.
