EU needs comprehensive fiscal response to coronavirus -Spain's foreign minister

The European Union needs to provide a "comprehensive and solid" common fiscal response to the coronavirus crisis to convince markets and reduce volatility, Spanish foreign minister Arancha Gonzalez said on Wednesday.

The Spanish government backs the issuance of European coronabonds, she said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Wednesday. Some EU member countries disagree, she added.

