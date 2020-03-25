Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics-Heptathlon champ relieved by Tokyo postponement

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brussels
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 15:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 14:41 IST
Olympics-Heptathlon champ relieved by Tokyo postponement
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Olympic heptathlon champion Nafi Thiam of Belgium says she is relieved that the Tokyo Games were put back by a year but disappointed too, after focusing for the last four years on defending her gold medal from Rio de Janeiro. The 25-year-old told Belgian media she supported the postponement of the Games in the wake of the coronavirus health scare.

"It was good that we have now got an answer," she told Wednesday's Het Nieuwsblad newspaper. "It's good the uncertainty is cleared up. But as an athlete, I find it sad because since 2016 all my focus has been on Tokyo 2020. "As an athlete, you dream of these sorts of competitions. But it is a good decision and I have to accept it."

Thiam's clash with Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson, who beat her at the World Athletics Championship last October in Doha, would have been one of the Games' hotly anticipated events. Thiam struggled last year with an elbow injury but said she had recovered well: "My ambition has not disappeared now that the Games have moved back."

She has continued training in Belgium through the coronavirus crisis, posting pictures on social media of home gymnasium workouts. "And as an athlete, I'm certainly not complaining about my situation. I can still train," she said.

Thiam edged Jessica Ennis-Hill to take gold in 2016 and finished first at the 2017 World Championship in London.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus cases in Russia reach 658 after biggest daily rise - government

The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Russia reached 658 on Wednesday, a day after the mayor of Moscow told President Vladimir Putin that the real scale of the problem in the Russian capital far exceeded official figures. The number o...

Bindi Irwin ties knot ahead of Australian clampdown on weddings -media

Bindi Irwin, daughter of the late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin, got married on Wednesday, Australian media said, in an event that spurred online protest as it came just hours before a ban on ceremonies with more than five people took effect...

Rebate of Taxes and Levies for made-ups to be continued from 1st April

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has given its approval for continuation of Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies RoSCTL from 1st April 2020 onward until such time that the scheme is merged with Rem...

Business fallout: Nissan factories to shut in Africa, India

Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co. says it is closing factories in Africa, India and the Middle East and having office staff in those regions work from home. The moves are in line with advice and guidance of governments and are intended ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020