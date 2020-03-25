Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turn off the microwave to boost wifi, says UK's media regulator

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 17:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 16:14 IST
Turn off the microwave to boost wifi, says UK's media regulator
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

People should avoid using the microwave at the same time as they are making video calls, watching HD videos or doing something important online because the ovens can slow wifi signals, Britain's media regulator Ofcom said on Wednesday. The tip was included in advice on improving broadband performance during the coronavirus pandemic, as demand on networks has increased as millions of people work and learn from home.

Ofcom said cordless phones, baby monitors, halogen lamps, dimmer switches, stereos and computer speakers, and TVs and monitors could also affect wifi signals if they are too close to routers. Ofcom chief executive Melanie Dawes said families across the country were going online together this week, often juggling work and keeping children busy at the same time.

"So we're encouraging people to read our advice on getting the most from their broadband, home phones and mobiles – and to share it with friends, families and colleagues, to help them stay connected too," she said. Ofcom said landline or internet calls could offer a more reliable connection than mobile calls during the day because of the increased traffic on wireless networks.

In many homes, long-forgotten landlines have been resurrected as people rediscover the value of a voice call to family and friends during the pandemic. Virgin Media, Britain's biggest cable TV operator, said on Tuesday its customers were spending nearly twice as much time on their landline phones in the early evening as they did a week ago, with phone call minutes up by as much as 94%.

It said its landline network also saw large growth in demand in the morning as people started working from home, peaking at 1000 GMT with around 2.5 million calls an hour. Virgin Media, which is owned by Liberty Global, said downstream data traffic had increased by 50% during the day, but it was still below its evening peak.

Upstream traffic - when users send data rather than receive it - had risen 95% during the day as workers sent files and data back to corporate networks and made video conference calls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Istanbul prosecutor indicts Saudi suspects for Khashoggi killing

Istanbul prosecutors said on Wednesday they had prepared an indictment against a close aide to Saudi Arabias Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and a former deputy head of general intelligence over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. T...

Coronavirus strain spreads across U.S. as Congress readies aid

The strain of the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak accelerated across the United States on Wednesday beyond the hot spots of New York, California and Washington state as Louisiana and Iowa were declared federal disaster areas.Trump issue...

Gurugram Police allow online delivery service providers to operate during lockdown

Gurugram Police have said that some online delivery service providers will be allowed to operate during lockdown imposed in the wake of COVID-19.All officers of Gurugram Police have been directed that following online delivery services - Zo...

Live, interactive maps track global COVID-19 cases in real time

Tracking the coronavirus pandemic in various parts of the world is but a click away with scientists developing live, interactive maps on user-friendly applications to help researchers, public health authorities as well as the general public...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020