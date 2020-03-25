Left Menu
Development News Edition

Contactless payments can help cut contagion - EU banking watchdog

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 17:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 17:17 IST
Contactless payments can help cut contagion - EU banking watchdog

The European Union's banking watchdog told payment firms on Wednesday to make it easier for customers to make contactless payments, to help reduce the risk of catching coronavirus. Following advice from the World Health Organization, the European Banking Authority (EBA) said payment services firms could help to limit the spread of the virus by making it easier to make payments without physical contact, such as using cash.

Contactless payments involve holding a debit or credit card above a payment terminal, or using mobile phone apps such as Google Pay or Apple Pay. The EBA said it was encouraging payment firms to increase, where possible, contactless payment limits to 50 euros ($54) per transaction, as allowed under EU rules.

In France, which is under a lockdown due to the coronavirus, Parisian bakeries are already urging customers to use contactless payments. To protect bus drivers, authorities in the Paris region have also introduced an option to pay for tickets via a text message.

The EBA said it would allow payment firms to be exempt from so-called strong customer authentication, meaning more than one check on a customer's identity to avoid fraud, up to the 50-euro ceiling. "EBA encourages consumers and merchants to take necessary sanitary precautions when providing, or making use of, point-of-sales terminals to pay for goods in-store that require a PIN, including by considering all payment methods available, such as contactless or remote payments," the watchdog said.

Payments company Worldline told Reuters it was hearing from some merchants that cash was no longer accepted and that contactless payments were encouraged or required. In the first few days of the lockdown in France, online bank N26 saw a relative increase in the transaction mix towards card payments versus a drop in cash machine withdrawals, Jeremie Rosselli, its general manager for France, told Reuters. ($1 = 0.9239 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

HRD ministry offices to remain closed for three-weeks, CBSE to work out revised exam schedule

The Human Resource Ministry has said that all its offices, autonomous institutions and subordinate offices will remain closed for three weeks in accordance with the communication of Home Ministry regarding lockdown in the wake of the threat...

Mamata demands Rs 1,500 cr package from Centre to tackle

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday sought a Rs 1,500 crore package from the Centre to support the state governments efforts to deal with the coronavirus outbreak. Speaking to reporters through video-conference from the ...

ANALYSIS-A falling yen may not be the economic cure Japan seeks

The fallout from the coronavirus outbreak may finally lift the curse of the safe-haven yen for Japan but policymakers fear fiscal laxity could lead to a currency free-fall eventually, undermining efforts to cushion the economy from the pand...

RSS starts distributing food kits to daily wage workers in Bengaluru

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS has started distributing food kits to daily wage workers in the city to help them during the 21-day lockdown period imposed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreakThe kit contains five kg of rice, one kg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020