Iran warns of second wave of coronavirus

  • Tehran
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 18:47 IST
  • Created: 25-03-2020 17:47 IST
Representative Image

Iran may face a second wave of the coronavirus outbreak, government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Wednesday, as some Iranians ignored guidance issued by health officials to contain the spread of the disease in the country.

"Unfortunately some Iranians ignored advice from health ministry officials and traveled during the (Iranian) New Year holidays ... This could cause a second wave of the coronavirus," Rabiei said, according to state TV.

"All the new trips between cities are banned and violators will be confronted legally."

