Obalon Therapeutics explores strategic alternatives as coronavirus hits

Obalon Therapeutics said on Wednesday it was exploring financial and strategic alternatives due to the uncertainty regarding COVID-19 and restriction on elective procedures, which have had a direct impact on its business.

The company has engaged Canaccord Genuity LLC as its financial advisor.

