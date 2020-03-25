Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-UK industry expects ventilator production go-ahead on Wednesday- sources

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 19:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 19:26 IST
EXCLUSIVE-UK industry expects ventilator production go-ahead on Wednesday- sources

British industry expects the government to give the go-ahead to an emergency ventilator production plan on Wednesday that will see a number of firms join forces to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, three sources told Reuters. Airbus, Smiths, Ford and McLaren are among a number of different firms which will be involved in the process, with the idea that some degree of output, whether that is making components or full ventilators, should ideally begin next week, said a source close to the process.

"It will be upscaling, on more of an industrial scale, existing ventilator designs," one of the sources said. Companies will provide a range of expertise including 3D printing, manufacturing specific parts, assembly and business planning. The government will make an announcement on Wednesday, the sources said.

Britain is trying to boost the number of ventilators available to its publicly funded health service by using some from private hospitals and building more domestically if possible. The British government declined to comment on the exact timing or details of the ventilator production plan.

The pandemic has forced doctors in some countries to either ration or plan limiting access to critical care beds and ventilators with many nations scrambling to make or buy more. Ventilators, which cost tens of thousands of dollars, are mechanical breathing devices that can blow air and oxygen into the lungs.

They are crucial for the care of people with lung failure, which can be one of the complications suffered by patients with severe COVID-19, the disease coronavirus causes. But they don’t necessarily save people. Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked businesses to help make the devices over a week ago when he spoke to more than 60 manufacturing firms and organizations with a number of aerospace and automotive companies contacted.

"Businesses can get involved in any part of the process: design, procurement, assembly, testing, and shipping," his Downing Street office said in a statement on Mar. 16. (Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Sonipat: List of shops allowed to provide home delivery services during lockdown

In view of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Haryanas Sonipat district has decided to close all grocery shops except authorized shops which will supply essential goods at the doorsteps of the public.A total of 26 stockists have been authorize...

'Sab Ardhanirmit Hai', Ayushmann Khurrana recites his new poem

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has won many hearts with his poetic skills. To nail the zone once again, the actor on Wednesday took to his social media handle to recite one of his newly written poems. Giving the title Sab Ardhanirmit Hai, the 35-...

Israeli parliament speaker, Netanyahu ally, resigns in clash with Supreme Court

The speaker of Israels parliament, an ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, resigned on Wednesday, sharpening a battle with the Supreme Court over its concerns that democracy could be a casualty of the coronavirus crisis.Yuli Edelstein...

Egypt deep cleans pyramids site emptied of tourists

Egypt began deep cleaning the area around the Giza pyramids on Wednesday as authorities work to disinfect tourist spots closed down by the coronavirus outbreak. Workers wearing face masks and gloves swept and sprayed the walkways around the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020