Adequate water supply will be ensured for public in TN: Minister

With people using more water for washing hands to prevent the coronavirus infection, the Tamil Nadu government has ordered its adequate supply, state Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani said on Wednesday. The required quantity of water will be supplied through normal pipelines or from borewells, he told reporters here.

As a key preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus, people have been advised to wash their hands frequently. Velumani also said orders have been issued for procuring 100 ventilators for the 540-bed ESI Hospital here, which has been converted into a special hospital to treat COVID-19 and suspected cases, and another 100 for a government hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.