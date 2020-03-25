Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese father builds 'baby pod' to protect infant from coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Shanghai
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 19:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 19:42 IST
Chinese father builds 'baby pod' to protect infant from coronavirus

The father of a two-month-old infant in Shanghai has created a custom-built pod complete with an air purification system to keep his baby safe from the coronavirus outbreak. Cao Junjie, 30, refashioned a cat carrier to make the sealable pod that includes an air-quality monitor displaying the concentration of carbon dioxide inside.

"Because of the epidemic, I spent a month making this baby safety pod for my kid ... It can provide a safe and comfortable environment for the baby," Cao told Reuters on Wednesday. Cao's wife, Fang Lulu, said she initially wasn't sure how comfortable the baby would be inside the pod.

"I think the baby pod he made is pretty safe. We have tried it several times, so I feel relieved," said Fang.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Putin, citing coronavirus, postpones vote on changes to extend his rule

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday postponed a nationwide vote on constitutional changes that would allow him to extend his rule, saying the health and safety of citizens was his top priority as the global coronavirus pandemic wo...

IMF, World Bank call for suspension of debt payments by poorest nations

The International Monetary Fund and World Bank on Wednesday called for governments to put a hold on debt payments from the worlds poorest nations so they can battle the coronavirus pandemicThe World Bank Group and the IMF believe it is impe...

COVID-19: JK Police registers 218 FIRs against people who violated lockdown orders

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has registered 218 FIRs against people who violated the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, an official said on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a complet...

RIL promoter firms exchange shares worth over Rs 11,000 cr in open market deals

Reliance Industries promoter Devarshi Commercials LLP on Wednesday offloaded shares worth over Rs 11,000 crore in the firm through open market transactions. According to the block deal data on BSE, Devarshi Commercials sold shares of Relian...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020