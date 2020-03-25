Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Bank, IMF urge debt relief for poorest countries

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 20:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 20:24 IST
World Bank, IMF urge debt relief for poorest countries

The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund on Wednesday urged official bilateral creditors to provide immediate debt relief to the poorest countries in the world that are facing severe consequences from the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

In a joint statement, the institutions called on official bilateral creditors to immediately suspend debt payments from International Development Association (IDA) countries, which are home to a quarter of the world’s population and two-thirds of the world’s population living in extreme poverty.

"This will help with IDA countries’ immediate liquidity needs to tackle challenges posed by the coronavirus outbreak and allow time for an assessment of the crisis impact and financing needs for each country," the IMF and the World Bank said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Baijal assigns nodal officers to address grievances of providers of essential goods, services

In the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal on Wednesday assigned two officers as nodal officers to address the grievances of providers of essential goods and services, said ...

British national given HIV antiretroviral drugs to treat his coronavirus infection now tests negative: docs at Ernakulam hospital.

British national given HIV antiretroviral drugs to treat his coronavirus infection now tests negative docs at Ernakulam hospital....

Rugby-Ailing Bulls appoint World Cup winner White  

South African Super Rugby side the Bulls have appointed Word Cup winner Jake White as their new Director of Rugby, the team announced on Wednesday. White replaces Alan Zondagh after the latter resigned in the wake of a poor start to the sea...

Four killed in Mogadishu suicide bombing: police

At least four people were killed and seven others wounded on Wednesday when a suicide bomber blew himself up at a tea shop near a security checkpoint in Somalias capital, police said. The bomber, believed to be from the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020