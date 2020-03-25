Left Menu
Development News Edition

We are ready to conduct 12,000 COIVD-19 tests a day: Lav Aggarwal

Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said that the government has preparations to test 12,000 samples related to coronavirus a day and 118 government labs were operating with testing facilities.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 21:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 21:40 IST
We are ready to conduct 12,000 COIVD-19 tests a day: Lav Aggarwal
Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry addressing press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said that the government has preparations to test 12,000 samples related to coronavirus a day and 118 government labs were operating with testing facilities. "There are now 118 government labs where testing facilities are available and we are ready to test 12,000 samples a day," Aggarwal said at a press conference here.

"We have also covered NABL-accredited labs and 29 labs have been given permission to conduct tests," he added. He said that Hydroxychloroquine medicine can only be given in particular cases and no one else should use it.

"It can only be given to two particular cases. For use as prophylaxis - healthcare workers, dealing with suspected or confirmed cases and the first contacts of confirmed cases. No one else should use this," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Economic crisis from virus pandemic begins to bite in European football

Europe may be the financial powerhouse of global football, but the economic impact from the coronavirus pandemic is already beginning to hit and the consequences could be disastrous for clubs across the continent. When players at Bayern Mun...

COVID-19: Cloud over Asia Cup T20 with no ACC meeting lined up

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has forced Asoan Cricket Council ACC to postpone its meeting to finaise the possible multiple venues of Asia Cup T20 which is supposed to be hosted by the Pakistan Cricket Board. With no chance of India tra...

Indian aviation industry stares at losses of up to USD 3.6 billion in Q1 due to travel ban

Aviation consultancy CAPA on Wednesday projected initial losses of USD 3.3-3.6 billion for the Indian aviation industry in the first quarter of FY2021 in the eventuality of all air services including domestic remain shut until June due to t...

IndiaFirst Life ensures 'smooth' functioning during COVID-19 lockdown

Private sector IndiaFirst Life Insurance on Wednesday said it has ensured seamless service to its policyholders and customers during COVID-10 lockdownWith a robust Business Continuity Plan BCP in place, the organisation is optimising altern...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020