Even chocolate Easter bunnies get face masks in age of coronavirus

Even chocolate Easter bunnies are getting protective face masks as the coronavirus pandemic disrupts traditions in Switzerland and around the world. At the Bohnenblust bakery in the Swiss capital Bern, the chocolate rabbits with white sugary masks have proved a hit with customers, co-manager Ruth Huber said.

Only a few customers grumbled about the innovative facewear for the bunnies, which sell for 8.50 Swiss francs ($8.70). ($1 = 0.9788 Swiss francs)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.