Volkswagen expects to resume car production in summer

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 22:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 22:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Volkswagen expects to resume car production in Germany in the summer after the auto maker was forced to suspend output due to the coronavirus pandemic, an executive told a newspaper on Wednesday. "We assume that Germany will return to normal in the summer," Juergen Stackmann, management board member for the VW passenger cars brand, told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

"We must learn how to live with the virus," he said, adding that he did not expect the virus to disappear again quickly. "The standstill cannot last longer than summer ... Society and the economy cannot withstand that."

