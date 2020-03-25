Pfizer pauses new studies due to coronavirus

Pfizer Inc said on Wednesday it was pausing patient recruitment in new and ongoing global studies for three weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The decision would exclude select studies that are recruiting patients with life-threatening conditions who have few or no other therapeutic options, the U.S. drugmaker said in an emailed statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.