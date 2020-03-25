Left Menu
Pfizer pauses new studies due to coronavirus

  Washington DC
  25-03-2020
  25-03-2020
Pfizer Inc said on Wednesday it was pausing patient recruitment in new and ongoing global studies for three weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The decision would exclude select studies that are recruiting patients with life-threatening conditions who have few or no other therapeutic options, the U.S. drugmaker said in an emailed statement.

