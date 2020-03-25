Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigerian army prepares for coronavirus lockdown, mass burials

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Abuja
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 23:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 22:42 IST
Nigerian army prepares for coronavirus lockdown, mass burials

The Nigerian Army is preparing to forcibly transfer the sick to hospital and enforce curbs on movement to try to shield the country from coronavirus, and is leasing equipment for "possible mass burial", according to an army memo seen by Reuters. The memo from Army headquarters also outlines plans to protect government food storage from looters as Africa's most populous nation braces for the illness to spread further in the country.

"Following the rise and continuous spread in cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria, the (Chief of Army Staff) has deemed it necessary for all to take protective measures to ensure the safety of (army) personnel and their families," the memo said. There are currently 46 confirmed cases in Nigeria and one death, but the infection has hit the top levels of society, infecting President Muhammadu Buhari's chief of staff.

With a population of 200 million, 20 million of whom are packed into the commercial capital of Lagos, many fear the virus could spread quickly without containment. The memo said the army was suspending leave passes for all personnel and called for them to be on "maximum security alert and be ready for deployment."

The virus has swept across the world, killing thousands and forcing millions into quarantine. Several nations have activated armed forces to help combat it. South Africa deployed its army to enforce a 21-day lockdown that begins this week, and U.S. President Donald Trump activated the National Guard in New York, California, and Washington. [ nL1N2BG1N5]

The U.S., French and Moroccan armies have set up field hospitals, and Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the army to carry out drills to increase readiness to fight coronavirus if necessary. On Wednesday, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said it would remain open amid the global outbreak.

"The CBN, in line with its mandate of ensuring monetary and price stability, will remain open for business during these trying times," it said in a statement. Also on Wednesday, Nigeria's Rivers state governor said he would close the borders to human movement in or out of the state starting on Thursday to protect it from coronavirus.

The state's capital, Port Harcourt, is the gateway to the oil-rich Delta region, and companies such as Nigeria LNG and Royal Dutch Shell have key offices in the city. Neither company immediately commented on how the closure might affect their operations. Oil provides more than half of Nigeria's government revenue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Govt suspends toll collection on national highways

The government on Wednesday temporarily suspended toll collection on National Highways to ease emergency services in view of the coronavirus outbreakIn view of COVID-19, it has been ordered to temporarily suspend the collection of toll at a...

Evil Geniuses set sail on partnership with Navy

Evil Geniuses have embarked on an esports partnership with the U.S. Navy, fielding and training a Counter Strike Global Offensive squad of sailors called Goats Glory. A six-episode content series will follow Evil Geniuses team members and ...

Belgian shelter helps homeless cope with coronavirus lockdown

A Red Cross-run homeless shelter in an abandoned office block in Brussels is helping the citys homeless observe Belgiums lockdown to fight the coronavirus, although some on the streets are wary of confinement.As governments around the world...

TN reports 3 new COVID-19 cases: total goes up to 28

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported three fresh cases of COVID-19 which include a contact of the second positive case and a 63-year-old man who recently returned from Dubai, State Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar said on Wednesday night. The th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020